Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,760, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 5595, up by Rs 80. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold is at $1967.12 per ounce, up by 1.06%. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,195 per 10 gram, down by Rs 130 or 0.22% from the Tuesday closing price. Meanwhile, silver futures were trading at Rs 71,788 per kg, higher by Rs 195 or 0.27%. On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,969.50 per troy ounce on Wednesday, up by $3 or 0.15% while Silver futures were trading at $23.205.