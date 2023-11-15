Indian Railways to operate 42 special trains to this state: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway (NR) zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate 42 special trains from Delhi to Bihar for the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations. These festival trains will clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

These Chhath Puja Special trains will run from Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi to various destinations such as Patna, Gaya, and Jaynagar.

Full list:

Train number 03255 Patna Jn-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Special train will leave from Patna Junction at 22:20 hrs every Thursday and Sunday from November 23, 2023 to December 10, 2023 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 15:00 hrs the next day.

Train number 03256 Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Jn Superfast Special train will leave from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:30 hrs on every Friday and Monday from November 24, 2023 to December 11, 2023 and reach Patna Jn at 17:20 hrs the next day.

These trains will have halts at Danapur, Arrah Junction, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Prayagraj Jn and at Kanpur Central stations in both directions.

The train number 02391 Patna Jn-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Special train will depart from Patna Jn at 10.20 pm every Saturday from 25.11.2023 to 09.12.2023 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 03:00 pm the next day.

Train number 02392 Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Jn Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.30 pm every Sunday from 26.11.2023 to 10.12.2023 and reach Patna Jn at 05.20 pm the next day.

These trains will have halts at Danapur, Arrah Jn., Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Prayagraj Jn and at Kanpur Central stations in both directions.

Train number 03635 Gaya-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Special train will depart from Gaya at 02.15 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 20.11.2023 to 08.12.2023 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 05:00 am the next day.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Draw: Expat wins luxury car

Train No 03636 Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 07.00 am on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 21.11.2023 to 09.12.2023 and reach Gaya at 08.45 pm the next day.

These trains will have halts at Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Prayagraj Jn and Kanpur Central stations in both directions.

Train number 05557 Jaynagar-Anand Vihar Terminal special train will depart from Jaynagar at 06.00 am every Tuesday from 21.11.2023 to 05.12.2023 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 05:00 am the next day.

Train No 05558 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 07.30 am every Wednesday from 22.11.2023 to 06.12.2023 and reach Jayanagar at 06.30 am the next day.

These trains will have halts at Madhubani, Darbhanga Jn, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur Jn, Hajipur Jn, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda Jn, Sitapur Jn, Moradabad and Ghaziabad stations on the route.