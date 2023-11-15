Jaishankar seeks common ground for FTA negotiations with UK

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to London on Monday, highlighted the central focus on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in ongoing negotiations between the two nations. Emphasizing the official terminology of an “enhanced trade partnership,” Jaishankar acknowledged the colloquial reference to it as a free trade agreement, stating that it is currently the primary focus of negotiations between Indian and British authorities. The negotiations, initiated in January 2022, aim to significantly augment the existing GBP 36-million bilateral trade partnership. After completing 14 rounds of negotiations, both parties have agreed upon 21 out of the 24 chapters, yet some contentious issues remain unresolved, necessitating efforts to find a mutually agreeable “landing point.”

Jaishankar emphasized the broader goals set by Agenda 2030, placing increased importance on connectivity, trade, and collaborative efforts in defense, security, health, and climate change. The minister’s five-day visit, starting on November 11, includes discussions with key figures such as the newly appointed foreign secretary David Cameron, defense secretary Grant Shapps, and home secretary James Cleverly. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the commitment and support demonstrated by Cameron in their meeting on the latter’s first day in the role, anticipating that the visit would strengthen the already amicable ties between India and the UK.