On Godse’s execution day, Udhayanidhi organises bike rally in support of DMK youth meet

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of MK Stalin and the minister of sports for Tamil Nadu, has stirred up yet another controversy by organising a bike rally on the day of Nathuram Godse’s execution in support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s youth assembly.

On December 17, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the party’s youth wing secretary, officially opened the motorbike rally for the second youth wing meet that he will chair.

A total of 188 DMK youth wing cadres are scheduled to travel 8,647 km around Tamil Nadu in order to engage with and extend invitations to the state’s youth.

On the other hand, Udhayanidhi said, ‘On the day of Godse’s execution, the grandsons of Periyar are starting from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari against grandsons of Periyar,’ in addition to posting the photographs on X.