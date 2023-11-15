Satwik and Chirag Exit Early in Japan Masters Opener

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced an unexpected early exit at the Japan Masters Super 500 badminton tournament on Tuesday. Despite their top-seed status, the Indian duo succumbed to a 63-minute battle, losing 21-16, 18-21, 16-21 to the formidable Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei.

In a surprising turn, the world No. 5 Indian pair couldn’t replicate their past success against Lu and Yang, whom they had defeated in the French Open final last year. Despite initially leading 11-7, Satwik and Chirag were unable to maintain their advantage, eventually dropping the first game.

The second game was fiercely contested, with Lu and Yang securing an 11-9 lead at the interval. Although Satwik and Chirag fought back, the Taiwanese pair broke away at 14-14, forcing the match into a decider.

The third game unfolded similarly, with both pairs engaged in a closely fought battle. Lu and Yang gained momentum from 6-6, winning four of the next five points to establish a 10-7 lead. Despite Satwik and Chirag’s efforts to level the score, Lu and Yang’s relentless dominance in rallies secured a decisive victory.

Reflecting on the defeat, Satwik and Chirag’s performance showcased glimpses of their skill, but Lu and Yang’s spirited play ultimately prevailed. As H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Priyanshu Rajawat prepare for their upcoming matches on Wednesday, the India contingent aims to rebound from this unexpected setback.