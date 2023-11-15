Thiruvananthapuram to host India’s largest beach startup festival

The fifth edition of the Kerala Startup Mission’s ‘Huddle Global’ meet, scheduled from November 16 to 18 in Thiruvananthapuram, anticipates the participation of over 5,000 startups and 300 mentors. Positioned as India’s largest beach startup festival, the event aims to draw 15,000 attendees and 150 global investors to the picturesque Azhimala. Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika emphasizes that Huddle Global provides startups with a platform to showcase their products and connect with global tech and industry experts, fostering opportunities for growth.

The primary objective is to facilitate meaningful discussions covering a wide range of topics related to the global startup ecosystem, offering insights from a global perspective, states an official from the organizing team. Previous editions attracted over 5,000 startups from across India, and the expectation is for an even larger turnout this time. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the event on November 16. Ashok Panjikaran, Head of Business Linkages at Startup Mission, notes that more than 200 startups from India will utilize the expo to exhibit their products, and the event’s beach festival presentation is expected to boost Kerala tourism. For additional information, visit www.huddleglobal.co.in/.