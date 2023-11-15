‘Unidentified men strikes again’: 2 anti-India terrorists killed in Pakistan: Video

Karachi: Two anti-India terrorist affiliated with the banned terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in Pakistan by unidentified men. The dead militants were identified as Mohammad Muzamil and Naeemur Rahaman. As per reports, Mohammad Muzamil was a member of LeT and Naeemur Rahaman was his associate.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing two assailants wearing police uniform arriving on a bike. They opened fire on a parked car in which Muzamil and his aide were sitting. They then fleew away from the scene. Two pedestrians identified as Mohammad Shahzad and Ali Hassan sustained injuries.

Following the distressing event, Pasrur DSP Rana Muhammad Shahbaz rushed to the scene accompanied by a team of police officers. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV at Pasrur Chowk, quickly circulated across various social media platforms.

Police spokesperson informed that investigations are underway. He also claimed that the firing took place due to a land dispute. He claimed that the adversaries had previously killed four members of the deceased party.

Earlier, several anti-India militants were killed in Pakistan by unidentified gunmen. Akram Ghazi, a high-ranking commander within Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed earlier. On October 21, Dawood Malik, the founder of Lashkar-e-Jabbar was shot dead by unknown assailants in North Waziristan, Pakistan.