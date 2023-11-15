Veteran communist, freedom fighter Sankaraiah passes away at age 101

N Sankaraiah, a 101-year-old freedom fighter, veteran of the Communist struggle, and prominent leader of the CPI(M), passed away in Chennai on Wednesday.

His daughter and two sons survive him. At a private hospital, ‘comrade’ Sankaraiah, a founding member of the CPI (M), passed away.

Sankaraiah received a great deal of accolades from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who recalled his selfless devotion to the people.

His life and sacrifices, as a lifelong opponent of oppression, would live on in the annals of history. He remarked, ‘This is a life of sacrifices.’

Stalin declared that the leader’s funeral would be held with state honours in recognition of his roles as a political party leader, a liberation fighter, and legislator.

Despite his announcement that Sankaraiah would receive an honorary doctorate from the state-run Madurai Kamarajar University, the chief minister claimed that the ‘conspiracy’ of some ‘narrow-minded’ individuals who were ignorant of Tamil Nadu’s role in the liberation movement prevented the honorary degree from being awarded.

There is a subliminal allusion to Governor R N Ravi, who allegedly declined to provide his assent when serving as chancellor, which prevented the doctorate from being awarded.

Three-time MLA Sankaraiah had also served as general secretary and president of the All India Kisan Sabha, the Marxist party affiliate.

In addition to serving as the head of the state committee of the farmers group, he held the position of CPI(M) State Secretary for Tamil Nadu from 1995 to 2002.

Born in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, on July 15, 1922, Sankaraiah became one of the tallest leaders of the Left movement in the country and actively participated in the freedom struggle.

While he was a BA student at the American College in Madurai, he organised students.

Due to his involvement in the freedom struggle, he was held under preventive arrest just 15 days before his final degree exam, which prevented him from graduating.

He was imprisoned until August 14, 1947, having been incarcerated several times, including during the Madurai conspiracy case.