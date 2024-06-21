CM Arvind Kejriwal’s message on water provision from Jail

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), voiced his support for Water Minister Atishi as she launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding increased water supply from Haryana. Despite being in Tihar jail due to a previously contested liquor policy case, Kejriwal sent his wishes to Atishi as she began her protest.

Atishi commenced her hunger strike in Bhogal, South Delhi, accompanied by Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. Sunita Kejriwal read out a message from the chief minister expressing optimism that Atishi’s dedication would bear fruit. Kejriwal highlighted concerns over water shortages in Delhi exacerbated by the ongoing heatwave, emphasizing the cultural imperative of providing water to the thirsty and calling for cooperation between states regardless of political differences.

The water scarcity issue has intensified in Delhi, affecting production at local treatment plants due to insufficient raw water supply. Atishi, joined by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, began her protest after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She underscored the Haryana government’s reduction in Delhi’s water allocation despite ongoing negotiations, prompting her to launch the ‘Pani Satyagraha’ or Water Satyagraha to secure Delhi’s rightful share of water.