Russia to release Indian soldiers after PM Modi steps In: Sources

During his official visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns with President Vladimir Putin about Indian nationals serving in the Russian army amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Sources indicate that following a private dinner hosted by Putin for Modi, Russia has decided to discharge all Indian citizens currently enlisted in its military ranks.

The decision comes in response to reports of at least two Indian fatalities and numerous others trapped in the conflict zone, many of whom were reportedly misled into joining by false promises of lucrative employment opportunities. Modi’s discussions with Putin included facilitating the safe return of these individuals from the war-torn region.

Earlier this year, a viral video brought attention to the plight of Indians coerced into participating in the conflict, prompting strong actions by the Indian government against recruitment agents involved in deceptive practices. Modi’s visit to Moscow, his first since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, aims to address these humanitarian issues alongside bilateral talks and the 22nd India-Russia summit focused on strengthening ties and mutual interests.