12 Maoists killed in encounter with police

Mumbai: Maharashtra police has neutralized 12 Maoists in an encounter in the Wandoli Village on the Chhattisgarh-Gadchiroli border near Maharashtra’s Kanker. . Sub-Inspector Satish Patil was shot in the left shoulder during the encounter.

The C60 Commandoes of police launched a search operation in the area after getting specific information about the presence of 12-15 Naxals camping in the area.

‘All 12 bodies are recovered. Automatic machine guns and heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered from the Naxalites. The operation is still on but the police are in a dominating position,” the Deputy CM said while announcing a reward of Rs 51 lakh for the Gadchiroli Police on behalf of the state government,’ Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Security forces recovered a significant haul of weapons, including seven automatic firearms: three AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one self-loading rifle (SLR). DVCM Laxman Atram aka Vishal Atram, Incharge of Tipagad Dalam has been identified as one of the dead Maoist.

Gadchiroli is one of the most Naxal affected districts in Maharashtra. The district also has large reserves of iron ore.