Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Justifies Demolition of Nagarjuna’s Convention Centre with Bhagavad Gita Reference

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy justified the demolition of N-Convention Centre, co-owned by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, by citing the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita. Reddy emphasized that his government is following the principles of Dharma to defeat Adharma (evil) by demolishing illegal structures built on water bodies, including the N-Convention Centre.

The N-Convention Centre was demolished by authorities on Saturday, despite a court order freezing the demolition, for allegedly being built on encroached land without necessary permissions. Nagarjuna condemned the demolition as “unlawful” and stated that he would have demolished the structure himself if the court had ruled against him.

Reddy highlighted the issue of farmhouses near lakes releasing sewage into drinking water bodies, emphasizing his responsibility as a public representative to protect the lakes and people’s interests. He reiterated that his government would not spare anyone who encroached upon lakes, regardless of their influence, and would continue to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna to ensure the greater good.