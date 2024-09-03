Know what is ‘Selfitis’

‘Selfitis’ is a genuine mental condition and people who feel compelled to continually post pictures of themselves on the social media may need help, psychologists have warned. Selfitis is a condition described as the obsessive taking of selfies, although it is currently not listed as a mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, popularly known as DSM-5.

Researchers in the Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom first detected the new psychic disorder.”If a person takes more than three selfies in a day and posts them on social media, then he or she is suffering from Selfitis,” the doctor said. Selfitis is a kind of OCD(Obsessive Compulsive Syndrome) and advanced stages lead to insomnia and acute depression followed by suicidal tendencies.Dr.R.K Tiwari a senior psychiatrist said the treatment at early stages could be cured by counseling but the majority of patients seek help at an advanced stage making treatments more complicated.