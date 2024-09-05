Know how to verify UAE visa validity online

Dubai: The UAE plans to welcome 40 million guests to the country and its hotels by 203. People planning to visit the UAE can verify the validity of their visa online

Here is how you can:

Dubai:

If you got your visa issued from Dubai, then visit the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to verify its validity. Here’s how you can do so in just 5 steps:

1. First, head to the GDRFA website and click on ‘Visa Status’ on the home page.

2. You will then be directed to a new page where you can see several options – you can search for your application using your file number.

3. Select ‘File’ to search for your application.

4. Next, fill in all relevant details like your name, date of birth and file number. Check the box underneath to verify that you are not a robot and click ‘Search’.

5. You should be able to see your visa status after searching for it using this method. However, if you are unable to view the status, it is likely that your visa is fake.

Other emirates:

If your visit visa application has been made through another emirate, you can check the validity of your visa using an online service provided by the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

First, visit the website smartservices.icp.gov.ae. On this page, click on ‘Public Visa Services’ in the bar on the top.

Then, select ‘Application Tracking’. You will be take to another page where you can search for your visa application using your email and request number.

Once you put in the correct information and click ‘Search’, you should be able to find your visa application.