Amazon strengthens OTT presence with acquisition of MX Player

Amazon has made a significant move in India’s competitive streaming market by acquiring MX Player, one of the country’s most popular free OTT platforms. The acquisition will merge Amazon’s MiniTV with MX Player, forming a new entity called Amazon MX Player. This merger positions Amazon as a stronger player in the OTT space, especially after Jio’s acquisition of Disney+ Hotstar, which gives Jio access to major sporting events like the IPL, along with channels like Colours and CNBC, and platforms like Jio Cinema and Voot.

MX Player, previously owned by the Times of India group, had long enjoyed success with its free, ad-supported model, unlike subscription-based platforms like Netflix. It gained popularity with hit series like *Aashram*, *Bhaukaal*, and *Raktanchal*, and also offered a vast collection of international shows dubbed in Indian languages. In September alone, MX Player and Amazon MiniTV had a combined viewership of 250 million, highlighting their wide reach.

The newly combined Amazon MX Player will offer a diverse range of content across genres, available on various platforms including mobile apps, the Amazon.in Shopping app, Prime Video, and Fire TV. Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India, emphasized that the partnership will integrate MX Player’s broad reach with Amazon’s advertising technology to help brands—whether they sell on Amazon or not—target a vast, engaged audience across India while directly measuring the impact of their advertising efforts.