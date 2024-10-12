Astrological predictions for today, October 12

Mumbai: Today is the Navami and Saturday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Navami Tithi will remain till 10:59 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Today, Havanadi will be performed on Navami Tithi and today the festival of ‘Vijayadashami’, a symbol of victory, will be celebrated. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 12:22 pm tonight. Today, the whole day, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 4:28 am.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. Doing every work in a planned manner and staying focused will give you success. Important investment-related plans will also be successful. People of this zodiac sign who are involved in the business of medical stores will suddenly get financial benefits from somewhere today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a very good day. There is also a possibility of property-related work getting done. Some important work will be completed on time today. Students will focus on their studies today, set new goals and start their efforts from today itself. Your health is going to be good today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today many positive feelings will come to your mind. Today do not get involved in arguments with anyone and keep your ego under control. You can share your thoughts with your business partner.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today, you will be full of energy, so that you can achieve everything you want. You will definitely benefit from a new technology related to communication. Health is going to be absolutely fine.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today, you may be worried about the health of your parents. Today, do not be too generous in terms of expenses and do not interfere in the matters of others, this will bring peace in your life.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is a day of confidence and expectations. Do not make any promises to anyone today by getting emotional. Today you should stay away from unnecessary expenditures and make a proper budget.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be beneficial. Today, you need to be very careful in financial matters as well. Do not reveal your plans and working methods to anyone in business today. Today, your health will be fine. Support from others will always remain in your life.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a mixed day. Control your anger. Before helping anyone, evaluate your financial condition. Do not let negative thoughts come to your mind today. You will get positive results from the hard work done today. People associated with the banking sector can get some good news.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will feel lucky in most of the matters. Today is a favourable time, but making it the best depends on your ability. People of this zodiac who are scientists will get some big success.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 7

Capricorn

Today will be a day full of ups and downs. You will get financial support from a friend. The atmosphere at home will be favourable today, the workload will be less. Today your efficiency and ability will be appreciated in social activities.

Lucky Color- Yellow

Lucky Number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day. Seniors will help you in doing some important work in the office, due to which the work will be completed easily. Today you will be able to find solutions to family issues in a very peaceful manner. People of this zodiac trying to go abroad can get good news.

Lucky Colour- Gray

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today you will get the support of your loved ones. Today you will make some solid decisions, which will prove to be correct. Pay special attention to marketing-related work. Today the problems related to work will be solved with the help of a senior. Today you will make a plan to go on some entertaining or long drive with your lovemate. People of this zodiac who are teachers are going to have a good day.

Lucky Color- Magenta

Lucky Number- 6