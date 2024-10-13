NHRC asks Centre for response on exclusion of some tribal groups from ST List

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a final reminder to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, asking them to submit a report on the exclusion of certain Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. This action follows a petition by Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, who highlighted the lack of social justice for these PVTGs. He pointed out that these groups are deprived of crucial benefits, such as protection under the Prevention of Atrocities Act and access to education, employment, and other affirmative action programs, which are available to recognized STs.

Tripathy’s petition emphasized that several PVTGs in states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh remain excluded from the ST list despite their vulnerable status. These groups, including the Tothi community, Great Andamanese, Totos, Maram Naga, Maria Gond, and Hill Korba, continue to face significant socio-economic challenges, including malnutrition, high mortality rates, and exploitation. He also pointed out discrepancies in how certain groups are treated across regions, with some upper-caste communities being included in the ST list while deserving PVTGs are left out.

The NHRC, acknowledging the delay in including these PVTGs in the ST list, warned that failure to respond within four weeks would lead to legal action. Tripathy argued that the Centre’s inaction violates the constitutional and human rights of these communities, urging the NHRC to ensure timely intervention to address the challenges faced by PVTGs. The plea calls for immediate action to rectify this oversight, ensuring that PVTGs gain access to the benefits and protections granted to Scheduled Tribes.