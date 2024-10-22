J&K counter-intelligence dismantles Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot linked to Pakistani handler

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) executed a significant operation on October 22, successfully dismantling a recruitment module for the newly formed terrorist organization Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM) across several districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. This module was reportedly overseen by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as ‘Baba Hamas’ and is believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

This operation follows a recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal that resulted in the deaths of seven civilians, including a local doctor and six non-local laborers. The attack sparked outrage and protests throughout Kashmir, with candlelight vigils held in Pulwama to honor the victims. Protesters demanded justice and an end to violence, showcasing their solidarity against terrorism with placards that read, “Pulwama Stands Against Terrorism.”

In response to the rising violence, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned Pakistan for its role in the attacks, linking the incidents to the successful and peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which he believes demonstrate public faith in democracy. He assured that security forces have full authority to combat and eliminate the attackers. Sinha also addressed the recent attack’s unfortunate nature and announced financial assistance and job arrangements for the victims’ families, emphasizing that local recruitment for terrorism has significantly decreased due to successful counter-terrorism efforts.