IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of players retained and released

Mumbai: The 10 teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals – have announced their respective list of retained players.

The total purse for each franchise in ?120 crore. Based on their retentions, each franchise will have their amount deducted from their respective purses.

List of retained players in IPL 2025:

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 55 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore), Travis Head (INR 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 45 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (INR 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 110.5 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 4

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (INR 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 18 crore), Riyan Parag (INR 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (INR 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (INR 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 41 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): None

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 65 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 83 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 3

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh (INR 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 12 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 12 crore), Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Harshit Rana (INR 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 51 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): None

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (INR 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore), Abishek Porel (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 73 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 2

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan (INR 18 crore), Shubman Gill (INR 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1