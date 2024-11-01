NSE and BSE to conduct annual ‘Diwali Muhurat Trading’ today

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct their annual Diwali Muhurat trading session today. This special trading session will mark the beginning of the new calendar year, Samvat 2081.

According to NSE’s notification, the pre-open trading session will commence at 5:45 pm and end at 6 pm, while normal market trading will span between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Muhurat Trading is the special trading session. It is held on the occasion of Diwali. During this session, the exchanges are open only for this special session where traders and investors can punch in token trades to mark the start of the new year. It is held in the evening during the auspicious period of Laxmi Pujan.

The term “muhurat” refers to an auspicious time, and trading during this period is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune to traders and investors. Muhurat Trading was officially recognised when the BSE introduced it in 1957. The NSE followed suit in 1992.

This sessions mark the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, also known as Samvat. It is believed that conducting trading during the auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth to investors. It is considered an auspicious time to make investments by investors and traders. During this session, investors and traders often buy stocks and commodities to mark the beginning of a new financial year. All trades executed during the Muhurat trading session are settled on the same day.