6 killed, 5 injured as passenger van collides with trailer

Sundargarh: Six people were killed and five others injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a truck. The accident occurred near Gaikanapali area in Odisha’s Sundargarh district early on Saturday.

As per police, due to dense fog, the driver hit the van into the trailer stationed alongside the road. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The ‘kirtan’ party went to Chakkplai village for a programme on the occasion of Diwali, and the accident took place when they were returning to their villages.