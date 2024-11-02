Apple launches refreshed versions of MacBook Pro in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with its latest M4 chips, the 3nm processor. MacBook Pro (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,999 for the base model which is equipped with an M4 chip and a 14-inch screen. It is also available with the same display and an M4 Pro chip that is priced at Rs. 1,99,900.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro (2024) is also available with a 16-inch display and an M4 Pro chip, and this variant will set you back by Rs. 2,49,900, while the M4 Max variant costs Rs. 3,49,900. The new MacBook Pro is available in Space Black and Silver colourways and will go on sale in India and global markets on November 8, via the company’s online store and authorised resellers.

The newly launched MacBook Pro (2024) is powered by the company’s latest M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. These 3nm processors are equipped with up to 14 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores, and up to 16 Neural Engine cores. Apple has equipped it with up to 48GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, but it can be configured with up to 128GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage.

The laptop is equipped with 14.2-inch (3,024×1,964 pixels) and 16.2-inch (3,456×2,234 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR displays with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits (HDR) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The MacBook Pro (2024) is also available in an optional nano-texture display finish. It has a backlit keyboard with support for Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad.

Connectivity options on the MacBook Pro (2024) include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Sensors on board the laptop include three Thunderbolt 5/ USB 4 ports, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s a 12-megapixel camera with Centre Stage on the front, located inside the display notch.

Apple has equipped the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4) with a 70Wh lithium polymer battery, while the M4 Pro and M4 Max pack a larger 72.4Wh battery — these can be charged at 70W. The 16-inch model has a 100Wh battery, which supports 140W wired charging. The company says the new MacBook Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life, on a single charge, for video playback.