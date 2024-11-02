Honor launches new smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Honor Watch 5 was launched in China. The smartwatch was unveiled globally during IFA Berlin. Honor Watch 5 price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the Morning Gold and Obsidian Black options, while the Moon Shadow Grey, Pine Green, and Snow White variants are listed at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,200).

The Honor Watch 5 is equipped with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 450 x 390 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 322ppi pixel density. There is a functional rotating crown on the right edge of the watch. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as well as a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Honor’s Watch 5 comes with health monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress sensors alongside sleep and menstrual cycle trackers. It has a one-click health scan feature as well, which is said to provide users with a comprehensive reading of all their vital signs within sixty seconds.

The Heart Health Study monitors of the Honor Watch 5 can warn users of conditions like suspected atrial fibrillation, premature beats, irregular heart rhythm, high or low heart rate, and sleep apnea, according to the company. The watch also comes with an AI-backed weight loss assistant which can help users calculate calorie deficit, make a diet plan and customise their weight-loss regimen.

The Honor Watch 5 is backed by a 480mAh battery and comes with Turbo X Smart Power Management technology, which is said to improve its energy usage. The battery is claimed to last up to 15 days on Bluetooth mode and up to 10 days on eSIM mode. Connectivity options for the Honor Watch 5 include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS. The AccuTrack positioning system is said to offer users improved GPS tracking.