24-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill CM Yogi Adityanath

On November 3, 2024, Mumbai Police arrested a 24-year-old woman named Fatima Khan for allegedly sending a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was delivered via a WhatsApp message stating that Adityanath would be “killed like Baba Siddique” if he did not resign within ten days. This message referenced the assassination of former NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot outside his son’s office in Bandra on October 12.

The Mumbai Traffic Control Cell received the threatening message on Saturday, which prompted an immediate investigation by law enforcement. After tracing the origin of the message, police identified Fatima Khan as the sender. Sources indicate that she is well-educated but has been experiencing mental health challenges.

In light of the threat, security measures for Chief Minister Adityanath have been heightened. He is scheduled to travel to Maharashtra soon as part of his campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections. The Mumbai Police issued a statement confirming the receipt of the threat, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.