Northeast Monsoon Gains Strength in Kerala; Yellow Alert in Six Districts

The northeast monsoon, known locally as Thulavarsham, is intensifying across Kerala, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more heavy rains in several districts today, November 3, continuing the recent trend. Consequently, a yellow alert has been issued for six districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

In Thiruvananthapuram, severe rains on Saturday led to flooding in various parts of the city, including Kazhakoottam and Vizhinjam, inundating homes, shops, and streets and causing major traffic disruptions. The flooding also impacted a local Anganwadi in Kazhakoottam. In response, authorities raised the Peppara dam’s shutters by 10 centimeters each and lifted the Aruvikkara dam shutters to 150 centimeters to control the water flow.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in landslide-prone, low-lying, and riverbank areas to relocate to safer locations as needed. Those in disaster-vulnerable areas are encouraged to check if nearby relief camps are open. In light of possible strong winds, residents in unstable or poorly-roofed homes should take extra precautions, and all are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of waterfalls, reservoirs, and hilly regions until the heavy rain warnings are withdrawn.