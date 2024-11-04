Indian Railways announces changes in train services in this division: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced some changes in train services in Salem Division. This was announced due to ongoing engineering work across various sections of the Salem Division.

Short Termination of Train Services:

Train No. 16811 (Mayiladuthurai – Salem Express) will terminate at Karur instead of Salem on November 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30, 2024. Passengers will need to make alternative arrangements between Karur and Salem.

Train No. 16843 (Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express) will also see short terminations. On November 4 and 8, it will terminate at Tirupur, while on November 11, 15, 16, 18, 22, 24, 25, 29, and 30, it will be short terminated at Sulur Road, with cancellations for the respective segments to Palakkad Town.

Change in Origination of Train Services:

Additionally, the origin of the Train No. 16812 (Salem – Mayiladuthurai Express) will shift. It will now depart from Karur at its scheduled time of 15:40 on November 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30, 2024, partially cancelling the route between Salem and Karur.

Diversion of Train Services:

Several trains will also be diverted to accommodate the engineering work:

Train No. 18190 (Ernakulam Jn – Tatanagar Express) will run via Podanur, Coimbatore, and Irugur on November 6, 7, 12, 14, 17, and 21. On November 20 and 23, it will be diverted to run via Coimbatore.

The Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express will skip a stop at Coimbatore on November 27, running via Podanur and Irugur, with an additional stop at Podanur.

Similarly, the Ernakulam KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will also divert via Podanur and Irugur on the same day, skipping Coimbatore.