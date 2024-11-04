Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange exits poll race

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who had earlier announced plans to participate in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, has decided not to contest. In a news conference on Monday, Jarange urged his supporters and candidates to withdraw their nominations, emphasizing that relying solely on Maratha issues would not guarantee electoral success. He acknowledged that Maratha representation alone may not be sufficient to win and noted that, as newcomers in politics, a defeat could reflect poorly on the Maratha community. Withdrawing from the election, he stated, would avoid any potential embarrassment.

Jarange’s initial intention to enter politics stemmed from his commitment to securing reservation benefits for the Maratha community. On August 6, he remarked that if traditional methods failed to achieve Maratha quota inclusion, gaining political power was the community’s last resort. Although Jarange had previously expressed reluctance about a political role, he asserted that the need to achieve the reservation for Marathas compelled him to consider the electoral route. His campaigns and rallies have consistently highlighted the importance of reservation for Marathas, underscoring his resolve.

In February, Maharashtra’s legislature passed a law granting the Maratha community a 10% reservation in government jobs and education under a new category. Despite this measure, Jarange and other Maratha leaders continue to advocate for Marathas’ inclusion in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, arguing it would offer stronger protections. Jarange has staged multiple hunger strikes since last year to press for this demand. Maharashtra’s assembly elections are set for November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.