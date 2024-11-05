Prioritizing Student Mental Health: Overcoming Barriers

Academic stress can greatly affect students’ mental health, particularly during late adolescence and early adulthood when they’re already navigating significant physical and emotional changes. Studies reveal that academic demands are a major stressor for students, with 87% identifying education as a primary source of stress. In India, a National Mental Health survey found that 14% of the population needs active mental health interventions, highlighting the importance of support in these critical years.

Efforts to address mental health, such as the National Education Policy (NEP), are beginning to make strides in raising awareness at grassroots levels. However, academic pressure, limited support, and the stigma surrounding mental health continue to challenge students. A lack of open communication between students and their families also remains a barrier, underlining the need for mental health education within schools and households. Shifting the focus to include happiness alongside academic success can help redefine student success.

Strategies for managing mental stress:

1. Emotional Regulation: Practice mindfulness, journaling, and connecting with nature.

2. Physical Well-being: Engage in regular exercise, establish good sleep habits, and focus on a balanced diet.

3. Social Support: Open up to friends or professionals, join support groups, and engage in community activities.

Time Management: Prioritize essential tasks, set boundaries, and take regular breaks.

Relaxation Techniques Try: progressive muscle relaxation, visualization, yoga, or aromatherapy.

Self-Care**: Pursue hobbies, practice self-compassion, and enjoy relaxing activities.

Professional Help: Seek guidance from a mental health professional, consider cognitive-behavioral therapy, and explore medication options if necessary.