WTT Feeder Caracas 2024: India’s Harmeet Desai wins singles and mixed doubles gold

Caracas: Indian table tennis star Harmeet Desai bagged dual titles at the WTT Feeder held in Caracas in Venezuela. Harmeet Desai won the Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles titles.

In the men’s final, world no. 90 Harmeet Desai defeated world no. 149 Joe Seyfried of France (3-0) 11-7, 11-8, 11-6. This is his first WTT Feeder title. He is the third Indian paddler, after G Sathiyan and Sreeja Akula, to achieve this feat.

In Mixed Doubles, Desai and his wife Krittwika Roy edged past Cuba’s Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca Carrazana in a tight 3-2 final. This was Krittwika Roy’s second WTT Feeder doubles title in as many weeks after winning the women’s doubles crown with Yashaswini Ghorpade in Cagliari.