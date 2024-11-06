25 Tigers Missing from Ranthambore National Park

A significant concern has arisen in Ranthambore National Park with the disappearance of 25 tigers in the past year. This is an alarming increase compared to previous years, prompting an investigation by a three-member committee. The committee will review monitoring records and identify any potential lapses in park management.

The park is facing challenges due to overcrowding, with 75 tigers inhabiting an area suitable for around 40. This overcrowding is believed to contribute to territorial disputes and the disappearance of tigers. Efforts to relocate villages from the buffer zone to ease the pressure on the park have been slow, hindering conservation efforts.

The investigation into the missing tigers is crucial to understanding the reasons behind their disappearance and to implement measures to protect the remaining tiger population. Addressing the issue of overcrowding and improving monitoring efforts are essential to ensure the long-term survival of tigers in Ranthambore National Park.