Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT Release Date Announced

The much-anticipated action-fantasy film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, featuring Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty, is set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 8, 2024. This announcement was shared by the streaming platform with a promotional poster, inviting audiences to experience the “action-packed saga” of Kunjiikelu, a character who delves into his family’s past to safeguard a significant legacy from dark forces. Directed by Jithin Laal and written by Sujith Nambiar, the film stars Tovino Thomas in an impressive triple role as Kunjikelu, Ajayan, and Maniyan, with notable performances by Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and others.

The film’s visual appeal is enhanced by Jomon T John’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas’ music, and Shameer Muhammed’s editing. Produced by Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas under the banners of Magic Frames and UGM Entertainment, Ajayante Randam Moshanam brings together a talented technical crew that contributes to its compelling storytelling and grand visuals.

Originally released in theaters on September 12, 2024, the film was met with enthusiastic reviews from critics and positive feedback from audiences, becoming a notable success in Indian cinema. Now, fans of Tovino Thomas and fantasy-action films can catch *Ajayante Randam Moshanam* on Disney+ Hotstar from November 8, enjoying its gripping narrative and visual grandeur from the comfort of their homes.