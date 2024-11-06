Nvidia Overtakes Rival to Become World’s Largest Tech Firm

Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable company, surpassing Apple on Tuesday as the artificial intelligence (AI) surge continues to captivate Wall Street. Nvidia’s stock rose 2.9% to $139.93, raising its market valuation to $3.43 trillion and pushing it ahead of Apple’s $3.38 trillion. While Nvidia briefly held the top spot in June, this achievement marks a sustained lead, placing the chipmaker’s value above that of both Amazon and Meta combined. Major tech players have funneled billions into Nvidia’s powerful AI chips, which support the creation and development of advanced generative AI systems, such as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Big names in tech are all heavily investing in AI-driven innovations. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple are using their cloud and AI capabilities to advance in this arena, while Meta leverages AI for ad targeting and user experiences. These corporations are among Nvidia’s largest customers, further solidifying Nvidia’s role as a central AI player, with Apple being the one major exception. Each has underscored plans to continue enhancing their AI technologies, indicating sustained demand for Nvidia’s AI solutions.

Recent financial results also shed light on Apple’s challenges, as its revenue growth appears pressured by factors like reliance on the Chinese market. Nvidia’s upcoming update later this month is highly anticipated in this context, especially as AI stocks have outperformed most others this year. Nvidia’s impressive 183% stock increase makes it the third top-performing stock on the S&P 500 in 2023, only trailing behind AI-influenced companies like Palantir Technologies and Vistra Corp., which have also benefited from the AI boom.