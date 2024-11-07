Know All About Adenomyosis

Adenomyosis is a chronic condition affecting the uterus. As per reports, it, is estimated to impact one in 4 women. Common symptoms include irregular and heavy menstrual bleeding, along with pelvic pain. The severity of these symptoms varies, with up to one-third of affected women experiencing minimal or no discomfort.

Adenomyosis can also influence fertility. Women with the condition who become pregnant face an elevated risk of miscarriage, pre-term delivery, pre-eclampsia, and post-delivery bleeding.

According to Johns Hopkins University, adenomyosis is a gynecologic condition that causes endometrial tissue in the lining of the uterus to grow into the muscular wall of the uterus. It enlarges the uterus and may lead to very heavy menstrual bleeding.

‘The tissue that lines the uterus (endometrium) is a special type of glandular tissue that responds to hormones,’ says Mildred Chernofsky, MD, a fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist at Johns Hopkins’ Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Experts aren’t exactly sure what causes adenomyosis, but risk factors may include:

Age: Most women with adenomyosis are in their later childbearing years, between 35 and 50. The major symptoms of adenomyosis go away after menopause.

Childbirth: Many women with adenomyosis have given birth to more than one child. Endometrial tissue could invade the myometrium when an embryo implants in the uterine wall.

Previous surgeries: Studies suggest that prior uterine surgeries, such as caesarean section or dilation and curettage (D&C), could make adenomyosis more likely. Research is ongoing about this risk factor.

Adenomyosis symptoms may include:

Enlarged uterus

Feelings of abdominal bloating, fullness, or heaviness

Heavy bleeding during periods (menorrhagia)

Pain during sex (dyspareunia)

Pelvic pain

Severe cramps during periods (dysmenorrhea)