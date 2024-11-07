Madhya Pradesh raises women’s quota in state jobs to 35%

The Madhya Pradesh government has increased the reservation for women in state government services from 33% to 35%. This decision aims to empower women and provide them with more opportunities in government jobs. The increased reservation will apply to all recruitments conducted by the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Employee Selection Board (ESB).

In addition to the reservation policy, the cabinet approved several other measures to improve the state’s infrastructure and investment climate. These include reimbursing expenses for setting up new fertilizer sales centers, increasing the age limit for appointing medical teachers, and computerizing the Registrar of Cooperative Societies office.

The cabinet also gave in-principle approval for the establishment of a 660 MW thermal power plant in Sarni. This project is aimed at addressing energy needs more efficiently. Furthermore, the recent Regional Industrial Conclave in Rewa attracted significant investment proposals and job creation opportunities for the state.