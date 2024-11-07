Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mahayuti alliance reveals manifesto

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance has released its election manifesto for the upcoming state assembly election. The alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP has promised to address key societal and economic challenges in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, launched the manifesto titled “Vision Maharashtra @ 2029,” at a public gathering in Kolhapur North.

The highlight of the manifesto is a ten-point agenda designed to foster a prosperous Maharashtra, addressing economic relief for farmers, youth employment, women’s safety, and social security for senior citizens. A significant proposal is the increase in monthly allowances for women under the “Ladki Bahin” scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, along with the recruitment of 25,000 new police officers to bolster women’s safety.

The alliance’s promises range from increased monthly payments under social welfare schemes to substantial job creation and infrastructure projects, reflecting a multi-faceted approach to state development. The manifesto promises a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers and an annual support boost to Rs 15,000 under the “Shetkari Sanman Yojna,” along with a 20 percent subsidy on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The alliance vows to increase the old age pension from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2100. It also outlines plans to generate 25 lakh jobs, alongside offering monthly stipends of Rs. 10,000 to 10 lakh students through the Vidyavetan Yojana.

On the infrastructure front, the manifesto promises the construction of Panand roads across 45,000 villages. Additionally, it recognizes the importance of supporting Anganwadi and Asha workers by proposing a Rs. 15,000 salary and insurance coverage. The document also addresses the cost of living concerns by pledging a 30 percent reduction in electricity bills, with a focus on transitioning towards solar and renewable energy sources to sustain government revenues in the face of lowered utility tariffs.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT.