Indian Railways extends service of Vande Bharat Express connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of the Vande Bharat Festival Special Train services. The extension applies to two specific trains on the New Delhi-Patna route. These trains will now operate on additional dates. This decision was taken in order to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the festive season.

Train number 02252, traveling from New Delhi to Patna Junction, was earlier scheduled to run until November 20, 2024, but will now continue its services until November 29, 2024. The extended dates for this train are November 22, 24, 27, and 29, 2024.

Similarly, train number 02251, operating from Patna Junction to New Delhi, was initially scheduled until November 21, 2024, but its operations have been extended until November 30, 2024. The additional dates for this train are November 23, 25, 28, and 30, 2024.

The Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Patna route departs from New Delhi at 8:25 AM, reaching Kanpur City at 1:02 PM, where it departs at 1:05 PM. It then arrives at Prayagraj Junction at 3:05 PM, departing at 3:10 PM. The train continues its journey, arriving at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 4:50 PM and departing at 5:00 PM. The next stop is Buxar, where it arrives at 6:15 PM and departs at 6:17 PM. It then arrives at Ara Junction at 7:08 PM and departs at 7:10 PM before reaching Patna Junction at 8:00 PM.

On the return journey from Patna to Delhi, the Vande Bharat Express departs from Patna at 7:30 AM. It stops at Ara Junction at 8:05 AM, departs at 8:07 AM, and continues to Buxar, where it arrives at 8:47 AM and departs at 8:49 AM. The train reaches Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 10:20 AM, departing at 10:30 AM, then arrives at Prayagraj Junction at 12:10 PM, departing at 12:15 PM. The next stop is Kanpur Central at 2:18 PM, with a departure at 2:20 PM, before reaching New Delhi at 7:00 PM.

As for ticket fares, the Vande Bharat Express offers chair car seating only, with no sleeper class available. Ticket prices range from Rs 2,575 for an AC chair car to Rs 4,655 for an executive chair car. Both options come with amenities like tea, breakfast, and dinner, designed to enhance comfort and convenience throughout the journey.