Pakistan dominates Australia in 2nd ODI

Pakistan claimed an emphatic nine-wicket win over Australia in the second ODI, successfully chasing down a target of 164 runs at Adelaide Oval in just 26.3 overs with only one wicket down. Saim Ayub spearheaded the chase, scoring an impressive 82 off 71 balls, backed by Abdullah Shafique’s steady 64 not out. Earlier in the game, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf dismantled Australia’s batting order, taking five wickets for 29 runs in eight overs, with Shaheen Afridi also contributing by dismissing three batsmen. For Australia, Steven Smith managed to top-score with 35 runs, but the hosts ultimately faltered. This win levels the three-match series for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s chase began powerfully, with an opening stand of 137 runs between Ayub and Shafique. Although Ayub was dismissed by Adam Zampa after a dominant knock that included six sixes and five fours, Pakistan was already in a commanding position by then. Shafique, alongside captain Babar Azam, who added 15 runs not out, carried Pakistan across the finish line with ease. Shafique’s innings featured a controlled mix of aggression, hitting three sixes and four fours, further reinforcing Pakistan’s superiority in the match.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Pakistan immediately put Australia under pressure. Shaheen Afridi dismissed opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for 13 and soon after claimed Matthew Short, who contributed 19 runs. Although Smith and Josh Inglis tried to stabilize the innings with a brief partnership, Haris Rauf quickly took over, removing Inglis and then dismantling the middle and lower order with a flurry of wickets, including Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. Mohammad Hasnain’s key wicket of Smith ended Australia’s hopes of a substantial total, with only Adam Zampa providing a brief late resistance to push Australia past 150. In the final moments, Naseem Shah took out Mitchell Starc, leaving Josh Hazlewood as the lone not-out batsman with Australia struggling at 163.