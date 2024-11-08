Smartphone settings you need to turn off for privacy

Mumbai: Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. These devices hold a wealth of personal data, making privacy settings more important than ever. Here are some tips to prevent your data from being leaked to Google. Here are 3 major settings that you should disable to keep your data private and secure.

Disable voice and audio activity in Google App

You must be unaware but Google records your voice and audio interactions . This is done to enhance your experience while using your handset and you could stop your device from listening to anything or everything.

Here’s how to disable it:

Open Google on your smartphone

Click on Profile in the upper-right corner- where you will see a display picture of yours.

There, go to Data and Privacy.

There, tap on Web and App Activity (from on to off).

By doing this, you will stop Google from recording your voice searches and audio interactions, reducing data collected from your device.

Turn off personalised Ads in ‘My Ad Centre’

Google has served personalised ads based on your preferences, searches and app usage. In case you like to see fewer targeted ads, you could opt out by following these steps:

In the Google App on your smartphone, navigate to My Ad Centre.

Toggle off Personalised Ads.

Disabling personalised ads will help you from using your activity to tailor advertisements, and make your browsing experience more private.

Stop location tracking on Google Maps.

Location tracking is a useful tool to navigate and for recommendations, which will enable Google to monitor your movements. To prevent this, here are the things you need to follow to turn off Location History:

Open Google Maps

There, tap on your Profile Icon in the top right.

Select Your Data in Maps.

Under Location History, disable the setting.

Turning off the location history will not let Google retain a timeline of your locations, which will give you additional privacy.