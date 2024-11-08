Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on Friday. The BSE Sensex shed 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. The NSE Nifty 50 declined 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 24,148.20.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,421 against 2,515 stocks that declined, and 100 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,036. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 217, and those that hit a 52-week low was 25. A total of 340 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 238 in the lower circuit.

As many as 27 out of 50 NSE Nifty50 constituent stocks ended lower. Top losers were Trent, Coal India, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and State Bank of India. Top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, and Infosys.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.35%. The Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 falling 1.33 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, except for Nifty IT, Pharma and FMCG. Nifty Realty, and Media were the top laggards among the sectoral indices, falling by over 2 per cent each.