ACC announces U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule

Dubai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across two venues – Dubai and Sharjah.

8 teams will compete in the Asian Cricket Council Men’s U-19 Asia Cup (50 overs). The matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tournament will start from Friday, 29 November.

Hosts UAE, India, Japan and Pakistan have been placed in Group A while defending champions Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are set to feature in Group B. On the opening day, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Dubai and Sri Lanka will face Nepal in Sharjah.

The two semifinals will be played on Friday, 6 December with the tournament final scheduled for Sunday, 8 December at the Dubai International Stadium. All tournament matches will start at 9am local time.

UAE had also hosted last year’s Asia Cup; Bangladesh won the tournament by defeating the hosts in the final which was played at the Dubai International Stadium.

ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan

Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule:

Date Match Venue

Friday, November 29 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dubai

Friday, November 29 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Sharjah

Saturday, November 30 India vs Pakistan Dubai

Saturday, November 30 UAE vs Japan Sharjah

Sunday, December 1 Bangladesh vs Nepal Dubai

Sunday, December 1 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Sharjah

Monday, December 2 Pakistan vs UAE Dubai

Monday, December 2 India vs Japan Sharjah

Tuesday, December 3 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dubai

Tuesday, December 3 Afghanistan vs Nepal Sharjah

Wednesday, December 4 Pakistan vs Japan Dubai

Wednesday, December 4 India vs UAE Sharjah

Friday, December 6 Semifinal 1 Dubai

Friday, December 6 Semifinal 2 Sharjah

Sunday, December 8 Final Dubai