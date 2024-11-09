ACC announces U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule

Dubai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across two venues – Dubai and Sharjah.
8 teams will compete in the Asian Cricket Council Men’s U-19 Asia Cup (50 overs). The matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tournament will start from Friday, 29 November.
Hosts UAE, India, Japan and Pakistan have been placed in Group A while defending champions Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are set to feature in Group B. On the opening day, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Dubai and Sri Lanka will face Nepal in Sharjah.
The two semifinals will be played on Friday, 6 December with the tournament final scheduled for Sunday, 8 December at the Dubai International Stadium. All tournament matches will start at 9am local time.
UAE had also hosted last year’s Asia Cup; Bangladesh won the tournament by defeating the hosts in the final which was played at the Dubai International Stadium.
ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup Groups:
Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan
Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule:
Date Match Venue
Friday, November 29 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dubai
Friday, November 29 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Sharjah
Saturday, November 30 India vs Pakistan Dubai
Saturday, November 30 UAE vs Japan Sharjah
Sunday, December 1 Bangladesh vs Nepal Dubai
Sunday, December 1 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Sharjah
Monday, December 2 Pakistan vs UAE Dubai
Monday, December 2 India vs Japan Sharjah
Tuesday, December 3 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dubai
Tuesday, December 3 Afghanistan vs Nepal Sharjah
Wednesday, December 4 Pakistan vs Japan Dubai
Wednesday, December 4 India vs UAE Sharjah
Friday, December 6 Semifinal 1 Dubai
Friday, December 6 Semifinal 2 Sharjah
Sunday, December 8 Final Dubai
