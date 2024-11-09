DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

ACC announces U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule

Nov 9, 2024, 04:17 pm IST

Dubai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across two venues – Dubai and Sharjah.

8 teams will compete in the Asian Cricket Council Men’s U-19 Asia Cup (50 overs). The matches will be played  at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tournament will start from Friday, 29 November.

Hosts UAE, India, Japan and Pakistan have been placed in Group A while defending champions Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are set to feature in Group B. On the opening day, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Dubai and Sri Lanka will face Nepal in Sharjah.

The two semifinals will be played on Friday, 6 December with the tournament final scheduled for Sunday, 8 December at the Dubai International Stadium. All tournament matches will start at 9am local time.

UAE had also hosted last year’s Asia Cup; Bangladesh won the tournament by defeating the hosts in the final which was played at the Dubai International Stadium.

ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan

Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 schedule:

Date  Match        Venue

Friday, November 29   Bangladesh vs Afghanistan    Dubai

Friday, November 29   Sri Lanka vs Nepal       Sharjah

Saturday, November 30       India vs Pakistan Dubai

Saturday, November 30       UAE vs Japan      Sharjah

Sunday, December 1   Bangladesh vs Nepal    Dubai

Sunday, December 1   Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan      Sharjah

Monday, December 2   Pakistan vs UAE  Dubai

Monday, December 2   India vs Japan    Sharjah

Tuesday, December 3  Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka       Dubai

Tuesday, December 3  Afghanistan vs Nepal    Sharjah

Wednesday, December 4      Pakistan vs Japan        Dubai

Wednesday, December 4      India vs UAE       Sharjah

Friday, December 6     Semifinal 1 Dubai

Friday, December 6     Semifinal 2 Sharjah

Sunday, December 8   Final  Dubai

 

