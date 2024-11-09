Easy steps to find and to delete unused apps on Android devices

Mumbai: Smartphone have become a crucial part of our daily lives. Android smartphones are launching preloaded with several applications which are not much of the use to many users. These rarely used apps go unnoticed, but keeping them on the device could impact health of your smartphone

Unused applications could become outdated, opening up security vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit. Additionally, they take up storage space and add to clutter on your phone

Here’s how to easily find and remove unused apps on your Android device by following a set of steps:

Step 1: Open the settings on your smartphone

First, open the Settings app on your device- by pulling down the Notification Shade and tapping the gear icon.

Step 2: Go to unused apps

Under Settings, navigate to Apps and tap on Unused Apps. Here, you will find a list of apps which you have not opened in the past 3 to 6 months.

Step 3: Start deleting

Next to each app, you will find a trash can icon which could be tapped to delete an app. Once you tap on that, confirm the action by tapping OK when prompted.

Repeat this for each app which you no longer need.

Consider what to keep or remove

Before removing any app from your Android device, think about how often you might need it.

By regularly reviewing and deleting unused apps, you could help protect your data and keep your device running smoothly.