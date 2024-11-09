IRCTC introduces Dubai tour package from these Indian cities: Details

Dubai: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced Dubai tour package. The four nights and five days This tour package is applicable from several cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Chandigarh.

The tour package includes sightseeing of the major Tourist attractions of Dubai, and Abu Dhabi including -Miracle Garden, Dhow Cruise, Burj-Al- Khalifa, a City tour of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, BAPS Hindu Temple, and Global Village.

The IRCTC has announced that the tour package from Mumbai is available from December 23 to December 27 and the tour package runs from December 24 to December 29 for travellers from Delhi. The package from Bengaluru will start from January 19 to January 23, 2025, while the package from Chennai is from November 28 to December 2. The tour package from Chandigarh will start in February 2025.

Dubai tour package from Mumbai: Check details

Return flight ticket from Mumbai –Sharjah – Mumbai by Air Arabia.

04 nights accommodation in 3 Star Category Hotel.

Meals on (MAP) basis. (B+D)

All sightseeing will be done by AC 2×2 Deluxe buses with push-back comfortable seats.

Dubai City Tour (Gold Souk, Spice Souk Photo Stop at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab; Dubai frame & Atlantis Hotel, Pointe)

Show Cruise with Dinner at Creek

Shopping Tour with Gold Souk.

Visit to Miracle Garden or Dolphinarium (Entrance Ticket)

Visit to Dubai Mall

Entrance in Burj Khalifa, 124th Floor

Desert Safari with Barbeque Dinner (transfers by Land Cruiser)

Dubai tour package from Delhi: Check details

Air tickets by Air Arabia Airlines in Economy Class (Bengaluru-Sharjah-Bengaluru).

04 Nights of hotel accommodation in Dubai as per the itinerary.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner as per the itinerary.

Sightseeing as per the tour itinerary on a SIC basis by AC vehicle.

Desert Safari with BBQ Dinner

Burj Khalifa Entry Ticket (Upto 124th floor Observation desk)

Dhow/Marina Cruise with Dinner

For interested tourists, note that the price for the Dubai package from Delhi starts from Rs 1.04 lakh to 1.09 lakh per person, while from Mumbai, the package starts from Rs 99,400 to Rs 1.04 lakh.