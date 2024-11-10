IBSF World Billiards Championship: India’s Pankaj Advani bags 28th world title

Doha: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched a historic 28th world title at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha. This is his seventh title in a row. Pankaj Advani defeated England’s Robert Hall 4-2.

Advani’s winning streak had begun in 2016 and has also survived two years (2020, 2021) of vacuum created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pankaj Advani is India’s winner of the most gold medals in world championships across all sports.

Score (Final): Pankaj Advani (India) beat Robert Hall (England): 151(71)-94(87), 151(147)-0, 150-84, 74(74)-151(151), 6-154(154), 152(105)-46.

The IBSF World Billiards Championship (previously known as the World Amateur Billiards Championship) is the premier, international, non-professional tournament for the game of English billiards.