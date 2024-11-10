Know hidden Android features that can simplify your life

Mumbai: Android’s operating system has been packed with lesser-known tools. These tools could be a game-changer for everyday use. Here are five hidden features which could simplify your Android experience and help you get the most out of your device.

1. Easily share Wi-Fi via a QR Code

Here is how you can access it:

Open Settings

Network and Internet

Internet

tap your network

select Share

verify your identity

A QR code will appear for easy, secure sharing with visitors.

2. Enable developer options for advanced features

The Developer Options menu also grants you access to additional controls, like setting up USB debugging and customizing Bluetooth connections.

Here’s how to enable it:

Go to Settings

Tap on About Phone

Then tap the Build number seven times

Once unlocked, find Developer Options in Settings

Tap on System.

3. Translate Text in Real-Time with Your Camera

Here’s how you could use it:

Tap the Lens icon in the search bar

point the camera at the text you need to be translated

select Translate

The translated text appears instantly, perfect for quick language assistance on the go.

4. Use extended unlock for trusted locations

With Extend Unlock (previously Smart Lock), your device will stay unlocked in trusted places, like your home. All you need to do is to:

Go to Settings

Security

More security & privacy

Extend Unlock

Add your home or another trusted location.

Now, your smartphone will remain unlocked as long as you’re in that designated area.

5. Store emergency medical information for safety

Android will enable you to save vital medical details like blood type and allergies, which could be accessed in emergencies. All you need to do is:

Go to Settings

Safety & Emergency

Medical information

Here, you can add essential details, which responders can access even when your phone is locked during an emergency call.