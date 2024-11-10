Know hidden Android features that can simplify your life

Mumbai: Android’s operating system has been packed with lesser-known tools. These tools could be a game-changer for everyday use. Here are five hidden features which could simplify your Android experience and help you get the most out of your device.
1. Easily share Wi-Fi via a QR Code
Here is how you can access it:
Open Settings
Network and Internet
Internet
tap your network
select Share
verify your identity
A QR code will appear for easy, secure sharing with visitors.
2. Enable developer options for advanced features
The Developer Options menu also grants you access to additional controls, like setting up USB debugging and customizing Bluetooth connections.
Here’s how to enable it:
Go to Settings
Tap on About Phone
Then tap the Build number seven times
Once unlocked, find Developer Options in Settings
Tap on System.
3. Translate Text in Real-Time with Your Camera
Here’s how you could use it:
Tap the Lens icon in the search bar
point the camera at the text you need to be translated
select Translate
The translated text appears instantly, perfect for quick language assistance on the go.
4. Use extended unlock for trusted locations
With Extend Unlock (previously Smart Lock), your device will stay unlocked in trusted places, like your home. All you need to do is to:
Go to Settings
Security
More security & privacy
Extend Unlock
Add your home or another trusted location.
Now, your smartphone will remain unlocked as long as you’re in that designated area.
5. Store emergency medical information for safety
Android will enable you to save vital medical details like blood type and allergies, which could be accessed in emergencies. All you need to do is:
Go to Settings
Safety & Emergency
Medical information
Here, you can add essential details, which responders can access even when your phone is locked during an emergency call.
