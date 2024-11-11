Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits Cuba

Havana: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck eastern Cuba. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles).About an hour earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was measured nearby.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat expected as a result of these quakes. The quakes are the most recent in a string of natural disasters to strike Cuba.

The earthquake struck Cuba’s southeastern coast in Granma province near the municipality of Bartolome Maso, the home of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s headquarters during the Cuban Revolution. The earthquake was also felt in Santiago de Cuba, the island’s second-largest city, and the surrounding countryside. The Cuban capital of Havana was not affected by the quake.

Much of the eastern end of the island was ravaged by Hurricane Oscar in October. Last week, Cuba’s national grid collapsed after Hurricane Rafael hit the western end of the island, leaving 10 million without power. Recovery efforts are still underway.

Most seismic activity in Cuba takes place in the region around Santiago. A fault line runs along the island’s southeastern coast, marking the boundary between the North American plate and the Caribbean plate.