Country is my priority, while Kharge’s priority is Congress’ appeasement policy: CM Yogi

In response to recent comments by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized his own commitment to the nation above all else, contrasting it with what he described as Congress’s focus on appeasement politics. Speaking at a rally in Achalpur, Maharashtra, CM Yogi remarked that, as a Yogi, he places the country first in every decision, following the lead of Prime Minister Modi. However, he claimed that Kharge and Congress prioritize their policies of appeasement, limiting their ability to acknowledge the “truth” and focusing instead on political gain.

CM Yogi further invoked historical events from India’s independence period, referencing Kharge’s family origins in Varawatti, which was then under the Hyderabad Nizam’s rule. He recounted that while the British planned partition, Congress leaders allegedly appeased the Muslim League, leading to Hindu massacres. Yogi criticized Congress for allegedly remaining silent during these events, adding that some princely states, like Hyderabad under the Nizam, initially resisted joining India. It was only under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s efforts as Home Minister, Yogi noted, that Hyderabad eventually integrated, despite violent resistance that included Hindu massacres.

Recounting Kharge’s personal family history, CM Yogi stated that during the Hyderabad violence, the Nizam’s forces, known as the Razakars, targeted Varawatti, leading to the death of Kharge’s family members. Despite this, Yogi alleged, Kharge hesitates to speak out against these events to preserve his appeal among Muslim voters. Yogi further accused Congress of distorting history and disregarding the Razakars’ brutality, asserting that Kharge has sidelined his family’s sacrifices for the sake of vote-bank politics, prioritizing political power over patriotism.