Indian Railways: RAC Tickets Can Now Be Converted to Waiting List Tickets

Millions rely on Indian Railways for long-distance travel, especially during festive seasons when the demand often leads to additional special trains. However, many passengers still encounter challenges, such as tickets moving from Reserved Against Cancellation (RAC) to waitlisted status, which can disrupt travel plans.

A recent issue involved a passenger, Kamalesh Shukla, whose RAC ticket for the Kashiyabaad-Deoria Sadar route was unexpectedly downgraded to waitlist status (GNWL 63). Shukla raised this issue with Indian Railways, who responded via its Rail Seva account, asking him to submit his contact information through the official website or by calling the helpline. Following this, the Railways registered his complaint to monitor and resolve the issue.

Indian Railways has various waitlist categories like GNWL, RLWL, and RAC, each with specific conditions. With an RAC ticket, passengers can board the train and share a berth, receiving a confirmed seat if someone else cancels. However, RAC tickets can sometimes switch to a waitlisted status due to technical issues such as software or server updates. The Railways’ technical team is actively working to minimize such glitches and improve the reliability of the ticketing system.