Indian Railways to run special festival trains connecting these cities: Details

Bangalore: The South Western Railway has announced the operation of special festival trains connecting Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji (SSS) Hubballi and Bhagat-Ki-Kothi stations. These trains will run for three trips to o cater to the increased passenger demand following the Chhath festival.

Details of the special trains:

Train No. 07311/07312 SSS Hubballi–Bhagat-Ki-Kothi Festival Express Special

Train No. 07311: The train will depart from SSS Hubballi at 3:00 PM on November 19, and 26, 2024 (Tuesdays), reaching Bhagat-Ki-Kothi at 11:00 PM on Wednesdays.

Train No. 07312: The return journey will commence from Bhagat-Ki-Kothi at 12:30 AM on November 14, 21, and 28, 2024 (Thursdays), arriving at SSS Hubballi at 6:45 AM on Fridays.

Also Read: Retail inflation in India surge to 14-month high in October

The train will halt at key stations, including Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Marwar, Pali Marwar, and Luni.

The special service will feature 21 coaches, comprising 2 AC 2-Tier coaches, 12 AC 3-Tier coaches, 5 Sleeper coaches, and 2 luggage, brake van cum generator cars.