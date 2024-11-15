BCCI announces schedule for India women’s series against West Indies, Ireland

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for Indian Women’s Team’s upcoming home series against West Indies and Ireland. The Indian Women’s Team will face West Indies next month, while Ireland in January 2025.

The home series will kick off with a three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai against West Indies Women from 15th of next month, followed by three ODIs, which will take place in Baroda, Gujarat.

Also Read: Gulf based airline announces lowest-ever fare: Details

Team India will then face Ireland Women for a three-match ODI series in Rajkot, Gujarat in January. The series against West Indies and Ireland is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

India is placed third in the ICC Women’s Championship standings after the series win over New Zealand with 25 points from 15 matches while New Zealand is sixth with 20 from 21. Australia and England are at the top with 28 points each, from 18 and 21 matches, respectively.

West Indies Women’s Tour of India schedule:

T20 series

1st T20 – December 15, 2024 – 7:00 PM

2nd T20 – December 17, 2024 – 7:00 PM

3rd T20 – December 19, 2024 – 7:00 PM

ODI series

1st ODI – December 22, 2024 – 1:30 PM

2nd ODI – December 24, 2024 – 1:30 PM

3rd ODI – December 27, 2024 – 9:30 AM

Ireland Women’s Tour of India Schedule

ODI series

1st ODI – January 10, 2025 – 11:00 AM

2nd ODI – January 12, 2025 – 11:00 AM

3rd ODI – January 15, 2025 – 11:00 AM