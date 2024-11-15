Nubia introduces two new gaming smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: ZTE sub-brand Nubia launched two new gaming-focused smartphones- Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro- in China. Both models have similar internals, aside from the battery and charging speeds.

RedMagic 10 Pro+ pricing starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,000) for the 16GB + 512GB version, and it is available in a Dark Knight colourway. The Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night and Silver Wing colour variants (translated from Chinese) are priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the same RAM and storage configuration. The 24GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 88,000).

The special edition Red Magic 10 Pro Golden Saga model with 24GB and 1TB of storage and a golden finish is priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000).

Meanwhile, the Red Magic 10 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. It also comes in Dark Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night and Transparent Silver Wing colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro runs on Android 15-based Redmagic AI OS 10.0 and sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K(1,216×2,688 pixels) BOE Q9+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 960Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,000nits peak brightness, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming. The new handsets run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite ‘Extreme Edition’, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E40 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel under-display front-facing camera.

The Red Magic 10 Pro series is equipped with the company’s ICE X cooling technology that comprises a 5,200 sq mm superconducting copper foil and has a 12,000 sq mm 3D vapour chamber for thermal management. Both handsets have a dual X-axis linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options on the smartphones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. They have 520Hz gaming shoulder keys, three microphones and stereo speakers.

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 10 Pro+ with a 7,050mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, while the Red Magic 10 Pro has a 6,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.